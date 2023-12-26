Watch: Jason Momoa Makes Flirty Rom Com Sequel Pitch To Drew Barrymore

Jason Momoa revealed his interest in starring in a romantic comedy, and he made a flirty pitch to Drew Barrymore when he recently appeared as a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Host and beloved actress Barrymore couldn’t resist asking the Aquaman star whether her would ever pursue a role in a rom com. The Hawaii native dished about comedies with Barrymore, who said one of her favorite comedy films she’s starred in was 50 First Dates. Barrymore plays Lucy Whitmore in the early 2000s hit, starring opposite Adam Sandler as Henry Roth in the Hawaii-based movie.

“If you were to do a romantic comedy, is there a film — let’s just play a game, like, is there a rom com you would ever remake?” Barrymore asked Momoa.

Momoa’s response prompted loud cheers from the audience and a jaw-dropped reaction from Barrymore.

“Yeah, maybe 50 More Dates,” he said. In that film, Barrymore would “come back to the islands and meet a Hawaiian man.”

Playing with her hair and flashing a bright grin, Barrymore replied, “I would do that.” When asked, Momoa teased that there’s “someone out there” he would choose to cast in a rom com (aside from his 50 More Dates idea), though he didn’t reveal a name. Watch the interview clip here: