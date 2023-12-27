Lil Uzi Vert Debuts New Song 'Red Moon' Ahead Of 'Final Album'

"Red Moon" is reportedly set to appear on Uzi's "final" album Luv Is Rage 3. On Christmas Eve, TMZ published a brief interview with the "Just Wanna Rock" rapper in which they confirm LIR3 will be their last musical project following another tour and their appearance in Nicki Minaj's forthcoming music video for their collaboration "Everybody."



"I wanna make music," Uzi said. "I love making music but I don't really wanna make music like that no more."



"I want to make women's clothes," Uzi said after the interviewer asked what he'd do after rapping. They said they've been working out of an office in their house. When asked if their partner JT of City Girls would be involved, Uzi said she's actually working on a line of her own, and it looks good so far.



So far, Lil Uzi Vert has not shared a release date for their last album nor have they confirmed new tour dates. For now, watch the video for "Red Moon" and their recent exchange with TMZ below.

