Missing Pregnant Teen, Boyfriend Found Dead Inside Vehicle

A pregnant 18-year-old from Texas was found dead in a vehicle along with her boyfriend in what police believe was a double homicide. Savanah Soto and her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra, were found dead on Tuesday (December 26) in a car near the Colinas at Medical Apartments in San Antonio.

Soto, who was nine months pregnant, was reported missing last Friday, and police were searching for a 2013 Kia Optima connected to her disappearance.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said that investigators believe the bodies were in the vehicle for several days before they were discovered. They both died from gunshot wounds.

McManus provided few details about the discovery and said the case remains under investigation. When asked if Soto was still pregnant, McManus refused to answer.

"I don’t want to go into details about that, but again, it appears to be a very complex crime scene," McManus told reporters.

Officials have not said if they have any suspects in the case.