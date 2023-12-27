Reason For Melania Trump's Absence From Family Christmas Card Revealed

Former First Lady Melania Trump was reportedly absent from her family's Christmas card because she was taking care of her ailing mother, Amalija Knavs, a source close to the Trump family told FOX News Digital on Wednesday (December 27).

“Melania has always been very devoted to her entire family,” the source said. “It should be no surprise that she spent this Christmas with her ailing mother.”

A photo shared online showed former President Donald Trump, his children, their spouses and his grandchildren, while many acknowledged his wife's absence. Earlier this week, Page Six reported that Melania, 54, would be making more public appearances in support of her husband's 2024 presidential campaign.

“Trump and his family are so secure that he will become president again that insiders at Mar-a-Lago say he’s reached an agreement with Melania to step up top-tier diplomatic appearances in 2024,” a source told the website. “Melania realizes it’s her time to join the ranks of historic first ladies and leave her mark on history … She feels better prepared for her potential role the second time around,” the source added, noting that the Trump family was "solidly behind" the former president's campaign.

Melania's recent public appearances included former First Lady Rosalynn Cater's funeral and a citizens' natualization ceremony at the National Archives.