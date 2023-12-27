Tesla Robot Attacks Engineer At Texas Factory

Allegations have emerged of a Tesla engineer falling victim to an attack by a robot at a factory near Austin, as reported by various media outlets.

According to the 2021 injury report, the robot, initially designed to maneuver aluminum car parts, reportedly latched its metal claws onto the engineer's back and arm, resulting in a disturbing incident that left a "trail of blood." Witnesses, who shared their accounts with The Information in a story published last month, recounted the unsettling event. The Daily Mail also covered the incident.

The occurrence happened while the engineer was engaged in programming software for two disabled Tesla robots in proximity. This development sheds light on concerns regarding the safety protocols within Tesla's manufacturing facilities, prompting further scrutiny.

In a separate report from 2022, NewsNation’s Austin affiliate KXAN highlighted allegations of mistreatment of workers at the Tesla facility. The broader context suggests a complex situation at the factory, raising questions about working conditions and employee well-being.

The Workers Defense Project has taken a stand on issues related to worker pay and training during the construction of Giga Texas, filing cases with the U.S. Labor Department.

According to the group, numerous workers have approached them, asserting that they did not receive adequate compensation for their work, including regular pay, overtime pay and holiday pay.

These collective concerns underscore the challenges facing the workforce at the Tesla facility, prompting investigations into various aspects of employee treatment and workplace practices.