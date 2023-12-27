You may have seen our previous coverage of the fastest-growing city in North Carolina, but have you wondered about the opposite? Which city in the Tar Heel State is seeing its residents flee for another place to live more than other in the state?

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Travel.Alot.Com compiled a list of the "fastest-shrinking" cities in the country, finding the "urbanized areas in each state" that are seeing residents leaving the city for another home somewhere else.

According to the site, the fastest-shrinking city in North Carolina is actually one that has seen a jump in popularity over the years: Asheville. While this might not make sense because of its popularity, the city with a "hip and eclectic downtown" reportedly has "little income grown and skyrocketing property prices" that could point to why some residents have chosen to leave. Here's what the site had to say:

"The population of Asheville, North Carolina, has lately shrunk by 0.4%. In 2020, there were 94,406 people living there, and in 2021, there were 94,067 people in residing in the city limits. Given the region's high population density, these figures indicated a rather large decline, which might indicate something else."

To see more of the fastest-shrinking cities in the country, check out the full list at travel.alot.com.