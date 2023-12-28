Gypsy Rose Blanchard Freed From Prison After Serving Time For Mom's Murder

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been released from prison after serving seven years of a ten-year sentence for murdering her mother in 2015. The case made national headlines as Blanchard claimed her mother, Clauddinnea "Dee Dee" Blanchard, abused her as a child and made her believe she was sick for years.

Blanchard thought she had numerous conditions, including leukemia and muscular dystrophy, and was forced to undergo multiple surgeries that were deemed unnecessary.

As Blanchard got older, she started an online relationship with Nicholas Godejohn. Her mother did not approve of the relationship and told her daughter to stop seeing him.

The pair then plotted to kill Clauddinnea.

In June 2015, Godejohn fatally stabbed Clauddeinnea in her home. He was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. Gypsy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years behind bars.

In 2019, the case was the subject of a streaming series on Hulu called The Act.

Gypsy said that she now regrets her actions that led to her mother's death.

"If I had another chance to redo everything, I don't know if I would go back to when I was a child and tell my aunts and uncles that I'm not sick and mommy makes me sick," she told PEOPLE, "or, if I would travel back to just the point of that conversation with Nick and tell him, 'You know what, I'm going to go tell the police everything.' I kind of struggle with that."

"Nobody will ever hear me say I'm glad she's dead or I'm proud of what I did. I regret it every single day," she added.