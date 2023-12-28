Tourist Falls To Her Death During Hike While Taking Photo On Edge Of Cliff

A tourist from Singapore died while hiking with her husband in Minnewaska State Park in New York just before Christmas. The New York State Police said that 39-year-old Nur Aisyah Binte MD Akbar and her husband, 41-year-old Abdul Rauf Bin Mohd Said, were hiking on the Beacon Hill Trail on Friday (December 22) when they stopped to take a photo near the edge of a cliff just after 1 p.m.

Akbar lost her footing and fell over the cliff, landing 70 feet below. Said called 911, and emergency crews rushed to the area. The State Police said that multiple agencies, including NYS Park Police, Park Operations Staff, NYS DEC Forest Rangers, and various Fire and EMT personnel, assisted in the rescue.

With the help of a helicopter, they managed to hoist Akbar back up the cliff.

Paramedics spent three hours trying to resuscitate her. She was taken to Ellenville Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead due to her injuries.

Officials said her death remains under investigation.