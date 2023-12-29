Donald Glover Says New Childish Gambino Album Coming 'Soon'

The last time we heard from Childish Gambino was earlier this year when he released a new collaboration with KIRBY called "Sticky" for an EP inspired by his other Amazon series "Swarm." The project has six songs but CG only appears on one of them. Prior to that, 'Bino released his surprise album 3.15.20 that features collaborations with Ariana Grande, 21 Savage, Ink and Kadhja Bonet. The song titles mostly comprised of numbers except for "Algorithm" and his AG-assisted "Time."



Both projects arrived a few years after Glover tried to retire his Childish Gambino persona. Back in 2017, he told HuffPost that he only wanted to make three albums under his popular stage name. However, four albums, four EP's and numerous mixtapes later, the multifaceted artist recently told Complex that music is something he'd never stop doing.



"I don’t do this s**t for money and s**t," Glover said. "There’s a famous Cam’ron clip that me and my brother love. Cam is on the radio talking to Ma$e or somebody, and he says, ‘Man, I do this because I’m nice. I don’t need the money. I do this because I’m nice, man.’ And I’m like, yeah, I do this because I’m nice. I don’t think I’d ever stop, because of like… I always liked it because I liked it. I never did it because it was like, man, this is a good way to get put on or something. I like the feeling of it. I do this because I’m nice. In a certain way, I think that makes me old school.”

