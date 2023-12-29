Missing Ex-Model Isabel Lawson Spotted Across State Lines With Homeless Man
By Jason Hall
A former model who went missing after leaving a Florida treatment center was spotted across state lines with a homeless man, WEAR in Pensacola reports.
Isabel Lawson, 24, was spotted on surveillance video at a Mobile, Alabama, gas station Wednesday (December 27) afternoon after initially leaving the facility on Tuesday (December 26). The Shepherds, an anti-trafficking group searching for Lawson alongside her parents, Anna and Lance Lawson, and Pensacola Police, said they made contact with the man Thursday (December 28), however, are continuing to search for the missing woman.
Lawson's parents told WEAR that their daughter has mental health issues and battled with addition for several years after moving to Los Angeles to pursue a career in modeling, but had been sober for the past six months.
***MISSING*** PENSACOLA, FL The Pensacola Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing...Posted by The AWARE Foundation, Inc. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Lawson is described as being 5'10 with blonde hair and blue eyes and reportedly doesn't have identification or a cell phone with her, according to her parents.
“She’s a beautiful, young girl, kind-hearted and vulnerable,” Anna Lawson told WEAR. “She would probably walk away with anyone.”
The 24-year-old was featured in several national and international fashion magazines during her modeling career, according to WEAR. Anyone with information regarding Lawson's whereabouts is advised to call the Pensacola Police Department at (850)-435-1900 or The Shepherds at (929)-346-3663.