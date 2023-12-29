Missing Ex-Model Isabel Lawson Spotted Across State Lines With Homeless Man

A former model who went missing after leaving a Florida treatment center was spotted across state lines with a homeless man, WEAR in Pensacola reports.

Isabel Lawson, 24, was spotted on surveillance video at a Mobile, Alabama, gas station Wednesday (December 27) afternoon after initially leaving the facility on Tuesday (December 26). The Shepherds, an anti-trafficking group searching for Lawson alongside her parents, Anna and Lance Lawson, and Pensacola Police, said they made contact with the man Thursday (December 28), however, are continuing to search for the missing woman.

Lawson's parents told WEAR that their daughter has mental health issues and battled with addition for several years after moving to Los Angeles to pursue a career in modeling, but had been sober for the past six months.