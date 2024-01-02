Fans Think Travis Kelce Told Taylor Swift 'I Love You' In NYE Video

Fans believe Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce told pop superstar Taylor Swift "I love you" in a video of the two at a New Year's Eve party shared online.

The video, which was initially shared by Krysten Rachelle on her private Instagram account, shows the couple sharing a passionate kiss at midnight and several social media users insisted that the All-Pro tight end mouthed the three-word phrase. TMZ, however, said it reached out several professional lip readers who claimed the footage was too blurry to confirm.

Several other attendees shared photos of the couple at the private party in Kansas City, Page Six reports. Additionally, Swift and Kelce were spotted driving around Kansas City together in the All-Pro tight end's $400,000 Rolls-Royce Ghost on Monday (January 1).

Swift attended the Chiefs' win against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday (December 31), having previously attended eight of Kelce's games since September. Last month, a photo shared by several X accounts, showed Kelce, 34, and Swift kissing on the lips at the Miracle on Main Street pop-up bar during an event held for Chiefs players, spouses, friends and relatives after the game.

A previous picture shared by Kelce's friend and barber, Patrick Regan, in a carousel of pictures in an Instagram post showed Swift kissing Kelce on the left cheek. Regan also noted that Swift took the initial photo, which shows the barber giving the tight end a "gameday freshly," in the post.

Swift broke her silence on her relationship with Kelce while being featured as Time Magazine's 'Person of the Year' on December 6. The singer praised Kelce for "adorably" putting her "on blast" when he revealed on his 'New Heights' podcast in July that he attempted and failed to give her a bracelet with his phone number while attending her 'Eras Tour' concert in Kansas City.

Swift added that the two had spent "significant" time together before she initially attended a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in September, at which point they were already "a couple."

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift said. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift added. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”