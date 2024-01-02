With the arrival of 2024, Nevada witnesses a sweeping transformation as 80 new laws come into effect on January 1.

Among the significant changes is the doubling of the permissible marijuana possession limit to 2.5 ounces. Recreational retailers gain authorization to sell medical cannabis to patients without the need for a separate license. The Cannabis Compliance Board is now empowered to issue marijuana business licenses to former felons, contingent upon evaluating potential threats to public health and safety.

In the realm of healthcare coverage, insurance mandates undergo a notable shift. Breast cancer tests, encompassing both imaging and diagnostic tests, are now mandated to be fully covered, eliminating deductibles and co-payments for patients. Medicaid coverage for postpartum care experiences a substantial extension from 60 days to a full year, inclusive of delivery complications, postpartum depression and other healthcare needs aimed at reducing pregnancy-related fatalities and morbidity.

Taking strides towards prison reform, Nevada outright bans solitary confinement in prisons, reserving it as a last resort with a maximum confinement duration of 15 days. In a move towards democratic inclusion, jail inmates awaiting trial are now granted the right to cast a ballot.

One of the most intriguing additions to the legal landscape positions Nevada as the seventh state to permit "human composting." This innovative process involves the organic conversion of human remains into soil. The deceased's body undergoes decomposition, yielding approximately one cubic yard of soil suitable for nurturing trees or plants.

For those seeking comprehensive information on the new legislative landscape, a detailed list of the laws can be accessed. Nevada stands at the forefront of progressive legal reforms, embracing a diverse range of measures to shape a more dynamic and compassionate society in the year ahead.