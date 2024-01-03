Fall Out Boy Joins The 2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Lineup

The year has just begun, and it's already heating up because the 2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One is just around the corner, and Fall Out Boy is set to join the amazing lineup that is set to take over the stage at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday, January 13th.

In a statement, Fall Out Boy said of their upcoming ALTer EGO appearance, "We are thrilled to join the 2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO lineup and celebrate our most recent album So Much (For) Stardust. We are looking forward to closing out an incredible night of music in advance of our upcoming 'So Much For (2our)Dust' US concert run."

Fall Out Boy joins the previously-announced lineup of Alternative Rock's biggest bands including The 1975, The Black Keys, Thirty Seconds To Mars, BUSH, Sum 41, Yellowcard, lovelytheband and The Last Dinner Party. And the show will once again be hosted by Woody of iHeartRadio ALT 98.7's nationally syndicated "The Woody Show."

In a statement, Woody explained of his upcoming hosting duties, "Another year, another dope lineup, and another stunning display of misplaced confidence by the people running this company asking me to host such an event. My team and I can’t wait to get out there and pretend like we know what we’re doing."