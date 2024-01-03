“At some point last year I realized how much of my home state I’ve never seen,” Harlow said according to Deadline. “I suddenly got this urge to take a tour bus across Kentucky with all my childhood friends. So that’s what we did. Six shows in different towns across the state, with the final stop being in Lexington. We decided my first show at the historic Rupp Arena was the perfect moment to capture in VR. Enjoy.”



Fans will be able to see Harlow on his third annual tour through his home state leading up to the finale show in Lexington. The concert will premiere on Thursday, January 4 exclusively Meta Horizon Worlds with the Meta Quest VR headset. Fans who want to witness the historic concert can RSVP to attend now.



The preview comes just days after Harlow released the visuals for his new song "Drive Safe" exclusively on Instagram. You can check out his new video below.

