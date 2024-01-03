Jack Harlow Returns To His Hometown For Immersive Virtual Reality Concert
By Tony M. Centeno
January 3, 2024
Jack Harlow is meeting his Kentucky fan to the Metaverse for an unforgettable behind-the-scenes look at his annual hometown tour.
On Tuesday, January 2, the "Lovin On Me" artist released the trailer for Jack Harlow No Place Like Home: A VR Concert. The immersive concert will allow fans to watch Harlow perform hits like "First Class," "Denver" and more during his sold-out 3rd annual “No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour.” Produced by Harlow himself, Range Media Productions and Media.Monks, it's the first time Meta has offered a combination of an immersive VR concert and documentary special.
“At some point last year I realized how much of my home state I’ve never seen,” Harlow said according to Deadline. “I suddenly got this urge to take a tour bus across Kentucky with all my childhood friends. So that’s what we did. Six shows in different towns across the state, with the final stop being in Lexington. We decided my first show at the historic Rupp Arena was the perfect moment to capture in VR. Enjoy.”
Fans will be able to see Harlow on his third annual tour through his home state leading up to the finale show in Lexington. The concert will premiere on Thursday, January 4 exclusively Meta Horizon Worlds with the Meta Quest VR headset. Fans who want to witness the historic concert can RSVP to attend now.
The preview comes just days after Harlow released the visuals for his new song "Drive Safe" exclusively on Instagram. You can check out his new video below.
