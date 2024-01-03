Judge Drops Most Claims In Civil January 6 Case Against Donald Trump

A federal judge dismissed most of the counts in a civil lawsuit against former President Donald Trump. Sandra Garza, the girlfriend of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after the January 6 riot, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Trump.

She argued that his actions led to the death of Sicknick, who died after suffering two strokes following the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The lawsuit also named rioters Julian Khater and George Tanios.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta dismissed three of the five civil counts in the lawsuit. However, he ruled that Trump does not have immunity and said that the claim filed under Washington, D.C.'s Survival Act, and the conspiracy to violate a civil rights claim could move forward.

Tanios and Khater were both sentenced for their role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Tanios pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors and was sentenced to time served and one year of supervised release. Khater pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon and was sentenced to 80 months in jail.

Mark Zaid, an attorney representing Garza, said they are moving forward with plans to depose Trump as their lawsuit continues.

"We are pleased to see that our lawsuit in pursuit of justice for the late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died in the aftermath of the January 6th insurrection, has been permitted to continue. We are now considering our next step options, to include deposing former President Trump," Zaid said in a statement.