Mr. Bungle Founding Member Arrested For Murder

Mr. Bungle founding member Theobald "Theo" Lengyel was arrested on Tuesday (January 2) for the murder of his girlfriend Alice 'Alyx' Kamakaokalani Herrmann after police found human remains in Berkeley's Tilden Regional Park during a search. The 54-year-old musician is currently booked at the Santa Cruz County Jail and being held without bail on one first-degree murder charge, according to KRON.

Herrmann was last seen in Santa Cruz on December 3 and was reported missing on December 12, after her family was unable to reach her. Lengyel was named as a "person of interest" after Herrmann's car was discovered outside his apartment in El Cerrito.

“The diligent work of our investigators, in coordination with our law enforcement partners, has led to the apprehension of (Theobald) Lengel [sic] in connection with the tragic homicide of Alice Kamakaokalanil [sic],” Capitola police wrote in a statement. “We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim during this difficult time.”

The Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office has yet to verify if the remains found belong to Herrmann.

According to KRCR, Lengyel and Herrmann were previously married but divorced in 2017 following a domestic violence incident. Herrmann filed a restraining order against the musician.

Lengyel played keyboards, saxophone and clarinet in the experimental jazz-metal band from its start in 1985 until 1996 and is featured on their 1991 self-titled debut and 1995's Disco Volante.