Multiple State Capitols Evacuated Due To Bomb Threats

At least five state Capitol Buildings were placed under lockdown and evacuated on Wednesday (January 2) after receiving bomb threats.

The threats were made in Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, and Connecticut.

The first threat was made just after 8:30 a.m. ET in Georgia. Gabriel Sterling, the COO for the Georgia Secretary of State, posted on X that there would be a delayed opening at the Capitol due to a bomb threat.

"Starting 2024 with a bomb threat at the Georgia State Capitol. Delayed opening until the all-clear is given. Avoid the area for now," Sterling wrote.

About 20 minutes later, the police said the building was safe, and it was reopened.

About two hours later, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said that the Secretary of State's Office received a bomb threat, prompting state police to evacuate the Capitol.

In Michigan, officials said that the Capitol Building would remain closed for the remainder of the day due to the threat.

"In response to a threat made involving the Michigan State Capitol Building in Lansing, we can confirm a threat was emailed to a general account for the Michigan State Capitol Commission around 7:45 a.m. today, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024," Michigan State Police spokesperson Lori Dougovito said.

In Mississippi, officials searched the Capitol Building and found no evidence of bombs or other incendiary devices.

Officials in Connecticut told employees that the building was cleared after numerous employees received emailed bomb threats.

"Earlier this morning, the Connecticut State Capitol Police received complaints from numerous employees about a suspicious email that was received. The email, which apparently was sent to numerous states, claimed to have placed multiple explosives in the Capitol Building," the Connecticut State Capitol Police told employees, according to the Hartford Courant.

Authorities have not determined who is behind the threats or why they are targeting state capitol buildings.