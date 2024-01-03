The Aaron Rodgers-Jimmy Kimmel Feud Actually Started in 2021

The apparent feud between New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and ABC late night talk host Jimmy Kimmel dates back farther than Rodgers' accusation and Kimmel's response on Tuesday (January 2).

The rift between the two went viral after Rodgers implied that Kimmel would be among the list of names included in unsealed court documents identifying late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's associates and the talk show host's response threatening a defamation lawsuit. However, Kimmel had previously made jokes about Rodgers' conspiracy theories and vaccination status during his monologues dating back to 2021.

Kimmel initially compared Rodgers' claim that he was "immunized" -- which had previously been taken by many to have meant vaccinated prior to his later confirmation of being unvaccinated -- to lying about not using a condom during sex.

“The only thing worse than not getting vaccinated when you’re in close proximity with other people is letting them think you’re vaccinated when you’re not,” Kimmel said during an episode of his talk show airing in November 2021. “It’s basically the COVID equivalent of ‘The condom fell off.'”