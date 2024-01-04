2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO: How To Watch

The 2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One has officially arrived! Alternative rock's biggest bands will be taking over the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday, January 13th, and fans across the country will be able to tune in live.

This year's iHeartRadio ALTer EGO includes performances from Fall Out Boy, The 1975, The Black Keys, Thirty Seconds To Mars, BUSH, Sum 41, Yellowcard, lovelytheband and The Last Dinner Party. And the show will once again be hosted by Woody of iHeartRadio ALT 98.7's nationally syndicated "The Woody Show."

In a statement, Woody explained of his upcoming hosting duties, "Another year, another dope lineup, and another stunning display of misplaced confidence by the people running this company asking me to host such an event. My team and I can’t wait to get out there and pretend like we know what we’re doing."

Fans across the country will be able to watch this year's iHeartRadio ALTER EGO live via Veeps.com or the Veeps app on Apple TV, Roku, iOS, and Android on January 13th at 10pm ET/7pm PT. The stream will be available exclusively to subscribers to All Access — Veeps’ subscription service — with monthly ($11.99/mo. with no minimum term) or annual ($120/yr) plans available. The show will also be broadcast across iHeartRadio alternative and rock stations across the country, and on the free iHeartRadio app.

Get ready to rock and tune in this Saturday, January 13th!