FDA Approves First State Request To Import Drugs From Canada

The United States Food and Drug Administration has granted approval to allow Florida to import lower-cost prescription medications from Canada. It is the first approval under a 2020 Department of Health and Human Services rule that created a path for states to import drugs from abroad.

Florida was one of the first states to file a request with the agency after the rule was finalized. The state wants to import medications for several ailments, including diabetes, hepatitis C, mental illness, and HIV/AIDS. The medicines would be available for people who are on Medicaid, patients at health facilities managed by the Florida Department of Health, and inmates at correctional facilities.

Before it begins importing the drugs, Florida must submit additional information about the specific drugs it wishes to obtain. The medications must be tested and comply with FDA standards. Once they are imported, the drugs must be relabeled to meet FDA requirements. Florida must also submit a quarterly report detailing any safety and quality issues. The report must also show how much money Florida is saving by importing cheaper drugs.

Florida said it expects the plan to save taxpayers $150 million in the first year.

The FDA's approval for the program lasts two years after the first batch of drugs is imported.