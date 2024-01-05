Flight Attendant Dies In Front Of Passengers Before Takeoff

A flight attendant on a British Airways flight died moments before takeoff. British Airways Flight 32 was set to depart from Heathrow Airport in London when the 52-year-old flight attendant collapsed in the back of the plane.

The pilot asked if anybody on the flight had medical training and could assist the crew member. Despite the efforts of a passenger, medical professionals, and the police, the flight attendant died.

British Airways canceled the Hong Kong-bound flight due to the medical emergency.

This is the second British Airways flight attendant to die in recent weeks. On December 23, a male flight attendant was found dead in a hotel room in Newark, New Jersey, after he didn't show up for his shift. The airline canceled the flight to Heathrow that he was supposed to be working on.

"Our thoughts are with our colleagues' family and friends at this difficult time," the airline told The Sun in a statement.

Passengers on both flights were rebooked on different flights to their destination.