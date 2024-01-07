Ariana Grande Confirms Release Date For Her First Single In Nearly 3 Years

Grande has been teasing the arrival of her seventh album for the past few weeks. She recently gave fans a preview of the themes for her upcoming LP by sharing clues to her Instagram Stories like a video of her mom dancing and an image of her crying.



"The two moods of the album," she wrote in her IG Story, per the Daily Mail.



The single will arrive nearly three years after the deluxe version of her Positions album dropped. It includes six additional tracks including "34+35" (Remix) featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat. After her previous album, Ariana Grande spent a lot of time away from music and the limelight in general. While filming for the theatrical version of Wicked, Grande reappeared in headlines after she divorced her ex Dalton Gomez. Not long afterward, Grande started dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.



Look out for Ariana Grande's new single arriving on January 12.