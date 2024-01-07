Taylor Swift turns heads as she arrived at The Beverly Hilton for the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday evening (January 7). The powerhouse singer-songwriter arrived at the California venue in a shimmering sequined green Gucci gown and stunning diamond earrings, seemingly nodding to her Reputation era.

Swift, 34, was nominated for a Golden Globe in the new Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category for her smash-hit Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film. Swift has previously been nominated for best original songs in previous years at the Golden Globes. Other nominees in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category include Barbie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1, Oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Barbie won the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award. See the full list of nominees here.

Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Florence Pugh, Jennifer Lawrence, Oprah Winfrey, Jared Leto, Angela Bassett and others walked the red carpet in style on Sunday evening. The 81st Golden Globe Awards, hosted by comedian Jo Koy for the first time, included a star-studded list of presenters and guests. See the red carpet photos here.

