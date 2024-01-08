Jonathan Davis Reflects On Korn's 'Immature' Song 'A.D.I.D.A.S.'

Korn came full circle last year when they announced a special collaboration with ADIDAS, and during an interview with the sportswear brand Jonathan Davis reflected on the band's 1997 song of the same name (but different meaning).

“It was just a dumb song,” the frontman admitted. “It’s just like, it was nothing. I think I started with the riff, we were doing it… it was the second record and we wrote the song and I remember the acronym for it was ‘All Day I Dream About Sex.’"

“It could be a million different things. They would say ‘sports’, there’s all different ones. It’s very immature and juvenile," he continued. "It representative of where we were at at that point in time. You’re 24 years old. That’s all you really think about, especially being in a rock band. That’s just the whole dream and everything. But it’s like, at that time that song was everything to me.”

During the interview Davis also revealed that his son was at the studio when they recorded "A.D.I.D.A.S." “What’s f***ed up about it, when I performed it, if you listen, my firstborn son Nathan was between my legs when I sang that song," he pointed out. "Actually in the breakdown you can hear him cooing in the background. He was in the room."

Watch the full interview below.