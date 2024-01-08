Third Eye Blind Announce Massive US Tour With Pop Punk Veterans

Third Eye Blind are heading out on their fourth annual "Summer Gods" tour, and this year they're bringing Yellowcard with them.

“I have this sense that I am feeling the same way everybody else is — that we need a summer tour so badly, like more than ever,” Third Eye Blind frontman Stephan Jenkins said in a statement. “We need the lights, the noise, the heat, and everybody up close to each other, singing as one. Can’t wait.”

“Third Eye Blind self-titled is a masterclass in songwriting that blew all of our minds when it was released in 1997. As ’90s kids we were gifted with so much incredible music in our formative years and we are all such massive fans of the band because of that record," added Yellowcard frontman Ryan Key. "It doesn’t feel real yet that we will be sharing the stage with one of our all time favorite bands every night this summer.”

A R I Z O N A will be playing support on all dates.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

Third Eye Blind 2024 Tour Dates

02/24 – Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival Arizona 2024

04/12 – Toppenish, WA @ Yakama Nation Legends Casino

06/08 – Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live at Northern Quest *

06/09 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater *

06/13 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater *

06/14 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

06/15 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

06/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

06/21 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *

06/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas *

06/25 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *

06/26 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

06/28 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

06/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis *

06/30 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater *

07/02 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *

07/03 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater *

07/05 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

07/06 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *

07/07 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *

07/09 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake *

07/11 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion *

07/12 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *

07/13 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *

07/14 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

07/16 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC *

07/18 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *

07/19 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

07/20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach *

07/21 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *

07/23 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

07/25 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds *

07/26 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena *

07/27 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

07/28 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre *

07/31 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP *

08/01 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *

08/02 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater *

08/03 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman *

* = w/ Yellowcard and A R I Z O N A