Ex-Scorpions Drummer James Kottak Dead At 61

Kottak rose to fame in 1987 with German rock band Kingdom Come. He was one of the band's original members but ended up parting ways with the group in 1989 due to what he referred to (per Blabbermouth) as "bad blood." Kottak joined Scorpions in 1996. He toured with the band until 2016 when he was let go for alcoholism. In 2018, Kottak rejoined Kingdom Come and performed with the band until his death. Kottak also toured with Warrant, Rio, KrunK, Montrose, and Wild Horses throughout his extensive career. The standout was very public about his battle with alcoholism telling TMZ in 2022 that it was an "ongoing process."

The world-renowned musician will be remembered for his unforgettable contributions to the world of rock 'n' roll.

Rest in peace, legend.