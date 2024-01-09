Ex-Scorpions Drummer James Kottak Dead At 61
By Logan DeLoye
January 9, 2024
Ex-Scorpions drummer James Kottak has passed away at the age of 61. Former bandmates Klaus Meine, Rudolf Schenker, Matthias Jabs, Pawel Maciwoda, and Mikkey Dee confirmed news of Kottak's passing on social media with a sincere message and a photo of the icon in his element.
"Very sad news … our dear friend and Drummer for 20 years James Kottak has passed at the age of 61 … James was a wonderful human being, a great musician and loving family man … he was our „Brother from another Mother“ and will be truly missed . … Rock‘n Roll Forever RIP James."
Kottak's daughter, Tobi, told TMZ that her father passed away on Tuesday (January 9) morning in Louisville, Kentucky. A cause of death has yet to be revealed as friends, family, and fans mourn the loss of the beloved drummer.
Kottak rose to fame in 1987 with German rock band Kingdom Come. He was one of the band's original members but ended up parting ways with the group in 1989 due to what he referred to (per Blabbermouth) as "bad blood." Kottak joined Scorpions in 1996. He toured with the band until 2016 when he was let go for alcoholism. In 2018, Kottak rejoined Kingdom Come and performed with the band until his death. Kottak also toured with Warrant, Rio, KrunK, Montrose, and Wild Horses throughout his extensive career. The standout was very public about his battle with alcoholism telling TMZ in 2022 that it was an "ongoing process."
The world-renowned musician will be remembered for his unforgettable contributions to the world of rock 'n' roll.
Rest in peace, legend.