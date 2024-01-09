NBA YoungBoy Opens Up About Life After Retirement & Thoughts On Fatherhood

"I guess that's just my life," he added. "I don't let it bother me or no s**t like that. You make the bed you lay in."



It's been over two years since YoungBoy was ordered to remain on house arrest inside his Utah home. He's currently awaiting his trial over a federal gun charge in Louisiana. The trial is set to begin later this year, however, his increased anxiety, depression and weight loss has made a significant impact on his life. Due to his mental health and other issues, YB's attorney recently filed a motion to amend his house arrest conditions. A judge decided to make one change that will allow him to leave his property for medical reasons.



Elsewhere in the interview, YB also discussed his thoughts about fatherhood. While holding his young son on his lap, the dad of 11 children said that he bonds with his kids often but also said that he's not a big fan of parenthood.



“I’m not really big on it, to be honest,” YB said.



