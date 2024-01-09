Pet Food 'Immediately' Recalled In Arizona Has Prompted Investigation

The FDA has issued a recall for a batch of parrot food distributed to 20 states, including Arizona, following the detection of salmonella during random sample testing.

D&D Commodities Ltd., the manufacturer, voluntarily announced the recall on January 4 for their '3-D Pet Products Premium Parrot Food,' weighing 4 pounds., with UPC 719195135045 and lot number 102525G.

Symptoms of salmonella infection in humans include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramping, fever and potentially severe complications like arterial infections and endocarditis. Individuals experiencing these symptoms after exposure to the recalled parrot food are advised to consult their healthcare providers.

Consumers are urged to return the product to the point of purchase for a full refund.

The FDA discovered the presence of salmonella during a random sample test on November 30, prompting D&D Commodities Ltd. to immediately withdraw the product from retail distribution and conduct a thorough investigation.

D&D Commodities Ltd. reiterated its commitment to providing safe products for both wild and domesticated birds, stating that, to their knowledge, no parrots have fallen ill from consuming the recalled product.

The FDA emphasized the potential risk of salmonella transmission from contaminated pet products to both humans and pets, recommending thorough hand washing after handling such items.

Pets infected with salmonella may exhibit symptoms like lethargy, diarrhea, fever and vomiting. In addition to the parrot food recall, other companies, including Blue Ridge Beef and Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc., have issued recalls due to potential salmonella contamination.

The FDA's Coordinated Outbreak Response & Evaluation (CORE) Team is actively investigating 45 salmonella cases across the United States, underscoring ongoing efforts to identify the sources of the outbreak.