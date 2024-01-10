Skeletal Remains Discovered Inside Car Submerged In Florida Retention Pond

An investigation is underway after a team of volunteer divers discovered the human remains of three people inside a sunken 1980s-era vehicle, according to USA Today.

Sunshine State Sonar, a St. Petersburg-based search team that searches for missing people and vehicles underwater, made the gruesome discovery Saturday (January 6) while scouring a retention pond in front of the Sawgrass Mills Mall in Sunrise. They located a 1983 Oldsmobile as well as skeletal remains inside the submerged vehicle.

"Vehicle was submerged in 24 feet of water at the entrance of the mall parking lot. This vehicle was located during our search for missing Sunrise resident Libby Dibenedetto," divers detailed in a Facebook post, adding that another group called Adventures With Purpose aided them. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims families."

Mark Sullivan, the founder of Sunshine State Sonar, said he and his team were not expecting to find human remains during their dive.

"We were shocked that there was going to be someone in that vehicle," Sullivan remarked to WPLG. "We didn’t expect it."

On Monday (January 8), Sunrise police spokeswoman Otishia Browning-Smith told reporters the Oldsmobile was last registered in 2005. Officials are working to identify the remains as the investigation continues.