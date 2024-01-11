Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty To Federal Tax Charges

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, pleaded not guilty to nine federal tax-related charges during his arraignment at a federal courthouse in Los Angeles, California.

Special Counsel David Weiss indicted Biden on three felony charges and six misdemeanor charges for failing to pay over $1 million in taxes and filing fraudulent tax forms with the IRS.

"Between 2016 and October 15, 2020, the Defendant spent this money on drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and other items of a personal nature, in short, everything but his taxes," the indictment says.

According to ABC News, Biden's attorney and close friend, Kevin Morris, paid off his tax debt in 2020.

Biden previously reached a plea with prosecutors over those charges and separate gun charges he was facing. However, that deal fell apart in court at the last minute over objections from the judge.

If convicted, Biden faces a maximum of 17 years in prison.