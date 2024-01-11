Passenger Boards Plane, Opens Cabin Door And Falls Onto Tarmac

A passenger on an Air Canada flight from Toronto to Dubia was hospitalized after falling out of the aircraft shortly after boarding. The unidentified man boarded Flight AC056 at Pearson International Airport but did not go to his seat.

Instead, he went to the opposite end of the aircraft, opened the cabin door, and fell 20 feet, landing on the tarmac. The man was taken into custody and brought to the hospital for the treatment of minor injuries.

According to Newsweek, the police said the man was "in a state of crisis." They did not say what charges he was facing.

Air Canada said it is investigating the incident to determine how the man was able to open the door.

"We can confirm all of our approved boarding and cabin operating procedures were followed," the airline said in a statement.

The flight, which was carrying over 300 passengers, was delayed by six hours due to the incident.