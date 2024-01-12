Arizona Lands On Prestigious List Of 'The 20 Best Places To Travel In 2024'

A New Year's resolution adds a dash of excitement and a promise of new experiences to the upcoming year. The decision to make travel a focal point not only inspires exploration of diverse landscapes but also offers opportunities for personal growth, cultural enrichment and the creation of lasting memories. In setting the resolution to travel more, one commits to a year filled with adventure, discovery and the chance to broaden horizons.

Reader’s Digest is willing to help those keep their goal of traveling this year if that is something that piques their interest. A recent list of the best places to travel to in 2024 was published by the trusted site:

“If you’ve been to an airport recently, what we’re about to tell you will come as no surprise: Travel is back in a BIG way. Travelers are hitting the skies—and the rails, roads and seas—in record numbers, looking for the best places to travel. With COVID closures now securely in our rearview window, the world is open again, and we are here for it.

So what does that mean for 2024? “We’re looking at a wave of excitement over traveling with family and friends,” according to Heather Heverling, managing director of Audley Travel. “One thing we’re seeing a lot of is ‘skip-gen’ travel,” when grandparents take their grandkids on vacations but leave the parents at home. “The grandparents spent COVID waiting for opportunities to see the world—they don’t want to wait anymore, and they want to see their bucket list with their grandkids,” she says. (We say: Those are some lucky kids!)

And while domestic travel will certainly be popular, people are also looking to expand their horizons. Interest in Japan is booming, says Heverling. And there’s a desire to leave the crowds behind and find hidden gems in spots like France, where many people will be headed to watch the Olympics this summer.

We know—there are so many amazing places to go and cool things to see, and it’s hard to narrow things down! To help you pick the perfect spot, we’ve rounded up some of the best places to visit in 2024, whether you’re looking for quick trips, beach getaways, cheap places to travel, city experiences or far-flung adventures. Read on to get a whole year’s worth of inspiration!”

Included in these notable mentions is, deservedly, Phoenix, Arizona:

“Why you should go: A brand-new Mattel Adventure Park and a mega resort

Hey, Barbie! Hey, Ken! Where are you headed? What’s that you say? The largest resort in Arizona, which is about to open in a Phoenix suburb in 2024? Count us in!

Yup, it’s safe to say we’re excited about the new Vai Resort, which will debut in Arizona in late 2024. This 1,100-room mega resort in Glendale (about 10 miles from Phoenix) will pile on the entertainment with an 8,000-seat amphitheater (surrounded by rooms for very special viewpoints) and host the largest man-made beach oasis in the United States. It will also be the location of Mattel Adventure Park. The brand-new theme park will not only have a Barbie Beach House with an immersive Flying Theater and Dream Closet Experience, but also some high-revving thrills, including a Hot Wheels Bone Shaker roller coaster.

Where to stay: At the Vai, of course! The resort alone makes Phoenix one of the best places to travel in 2024, though there’s also tons more to do in the immediate vicinity, from embarking on scenic desert hikes and hot-air-balloon rides to dining at award-winning, foodie-approved restaurants.”