New Video Shows OnlyFans Model Attacking Boyfriend Months Before Murder

Newly released footage shows OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney violently attacking and yelling at her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, months before he was fatally stabbed.

Clenney, now 27, who went by 'Courtney Tailor' on social media, is seen swatting at Obumseli, 28, during a seemingly unprovoked incident in which she accused him of cheating on her and forcing her to abandon her sobriety in footage released by the Haggard Law Firm, which represents Obumseli's family, to Local10 News.

“I was f*****g sober for two weeks,” Clenney said in a crying-like voice while repeatedly slapping Obumseli. “And now why am I not sober? Because of you.”

Clenney also accused Obumseli of cheating on her with another woman by "touching her breast" in the newly released footage, which was captured by a seated bystander, who she addressed in the video.

“Actually, I’m done. Can you send him home,” Clenney said to the witness.