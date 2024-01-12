Stolen Prius Slams Pedestrian After Getting Hit By Police Car During Chase

A California woman sustained minor injuries after she was hit by a stolen Toyota Prius while crossing the street. The Torrance Police Department said that officers were chasing the suspect after he carjacked the Prius in a parking garage.

The four-mile chase came to an end when one of the officers rammed into the Prius, sending it spinning toward Maria Salazar, who was crossing the street with a handful of grocery bags.

The Prius struck Salazar, sending her flying through the air and landing near the sidewalk.

The driver got out of the vehicle and fled on foot but was quickly detained by officers.

Luckily, Salazar suffered only minor injuries and was treated at the scene. During an interview with KVEA, the she had a gash on her forehead.

"I was crossing the street, and I don't remember anything," Salazar told KVEA in Spanish. "I just felt the impact."

While she walked home after being hit by the car, she went to the hospital later as a precaution.

A KNBC helicopter was following the police chase and captured the moment Salazar was hit.