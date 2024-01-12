Washington Commanders Land Super Bowl-Winning GM

By Jason Hall

January 12, 2024

NFL: JAN 01 Browns at Commanders
Photo: Getty Images

The Washington Commanders have reportedly hired San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters as their new general manager, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday (January 12).

Peters, 44, had previously worked as a scout for two of the New England Patriots' Super Bowl teams (Super Bowl XXXVIII and XXXIX) and the assistant director of college scouting for the Denver Broncos' Super Bowl 50 team, been promoted from a scout by the team ahead of the previous season.

"Season’s first general manager hire: Commanders are hiring 49ers’ assistant GM Adam Peters as their general manager, sources tell ESPN. Peters won Super Bowls while working in New England and Denver, and has been in SF since 2017, helping build one of the NFL’s top rosters," Schefter wrote on his X account Friday.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.

