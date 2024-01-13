Yellowcard Comments On The Band's Future During Nostalgic Performance
By Kelly Fisher
January 14, 2024
Yellowcard fueled the crowd’s nostalgia when they took the stage with unforgettable early 2000s anthems at the 2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One on Saturday night (January 13) on the Honda Center stage in Anaheim, California. The Jacksonville, Florida-formed alt rock group took the whole audience back to 2003 when they closed their set with their iconic smash-hit single, “Ocean Avenue.”
Building up to “Ocean Avenue” — which ignited an arena-wide sing-along — Yellowcard also played “Way Away,” “Lights and Sound,” “Childhood Eyes” (the title track of the group’s 5-track EP that released last year) and “Only One.”
The band — whose frontman pondered the future of the group during ALTer EGO — recently paid tribute to “Ocean Avenue,” the title track of their 13-track studio album in the early 2000s, with a sold-out headlining tour to mark its 20th anniversary. The band’s nationwide tour also included Mayday Parade, Story of the Year and Anberlin on select dates. Yellowcard frontman Ryan Key admitted in a statement last year that “announcing a Yellowcard tour is something I never thought we would get to do again. Much less, a tour with bands of this caliber made up of such amazing people and good friends. Being given the opportunity to play music together again is truly a gift that we are not taking for granted. We are going to make these shows extremely special for all of the fans who we have missed so much these last six years.”
Yellowcard is gearing up for another year packed with tour dates, joining Third Eye Blind on the fourth dition of their headlining “Summer Gods Tour,” also featuring A R I Z O N A, the Ocean Avenue rockers recently announced.
“We don’t know what’s happening for our band right now. But we just did the biggest tour of our entire career last summer, and we have so many amazing things happening,” Key said as he addressed the Honda Center arena crowd before Yellowcard kicked off “Ocean Avenue” at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO. “Thanks to all of you for your love and support for bringing us back to life.”
The seventh annual iHeartRadio ALTer EGO, hosted by Woody of iHeartRadio ALT 98.7's “The Woody Show,” also featured performances by The Black Keys, lovelytheband, Sum 41, The 1975, Bush, The Last Dinner Party, Thirty Seconds To Mars and Fall Out Boy.