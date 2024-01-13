Yellowcard Comments On The Band's Future During Nostalgic Performance

Yellowcard fueled the crowd’s nostalgia when they took the stage with unforgettable early 2000s anthems at the 2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One on Saturday night (January 13) on the Honda Center stage in Anaheim, California. The Jacksonville, Florida-formed alt rock group took the whole audience back to 2003 when they closed their set with their iconic smash-hit single, “Ocean Avenue.”

Building up to “Ocean Avenue” — which ignited an arena-wide sing-along — Yellowcard also played “Way Away,” “Lights and Sound,” “Childhood Eyes” (the title track of the group’s 5-track EP that released last year) and “Only One.”