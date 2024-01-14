5SOS's Luke Hemmings Hints New Solo Music Will Drop 'Sooner Than You Think'
By Kelly Fisher
January 14, 2024
Luke Hemmings teased new solo music on the way “sooner than you think,” during the 2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One on Saturday night (January 13) on the Honda Center stage in Anaheim, California. The 5 Seconds of Summer frontman remained vague, however, on the exact release date and other details.
Hemmings, 27, caught up with ALT 98.7’s Hudson on the red carpet at ALTer EGO. That’s when he hinted that there might be “some new solo tunes that might come out at some point soon. …Sooner than you think.”
Hemmings rose to fame with Australian pop-rock band 5 Seconds of Summer, forming in Sydney in 2011 with bandmates Michael Clifford, Calum Hood and Ashton Irwin. Collectively, they were known for hits like “Youngblood,” “Want You Back,” “She Looks So Perfect” and more.
In 2021, Hemmings released 12-track solo project When Facing the Things We Turn Away From. He said at that time: “For someone who poured everything into writing these 12 songs, it’s ironic that I’m at a loss for words. Blown away by the support so far and so grateful to everyone who takes a chance to listen to this record. When Facing the Things We Turn Away From is now yours. What a beautiful dream. ❤️”
Hemmings, who was also spotted with wife Sierra Deaton backstage, attended the show with an epic lineup on Saturday night. The seventh annual iHeartRadio ALTer EGO, hosted by Woody of iHeartRadio ALT 98.7's “The Woody Show,” also featured performances by The Black Keys, Yellowcard, lovelytheband, Sum 41, The 1975, Bush, The Last Dinner Party and Thirty Seconds To Mars and Fall Out Boy.