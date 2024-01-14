Luke Hemmings teased new solo music on the way “sooner than you think,” during the 2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One on Saturday night (January 13) on the Honda Center stage in Anaheim, California. The 5 Seconds of Summer frontman remained vague, however, on the exact release date and other details.

Hemmings, 27, caught up with ALT 98.7’s Hudson on the red carpet at ALTer EGO. That’s when he hinted that there might be “some new solo tunes that might come out at some point soon. …Sooner than you think.”

Hemmings rose to fame with Australian pop-rock band 5 Seconds of Summer, forming in Sydney in 2011 with bandmates Michael Clifford, Calum Hood and Ashton Irwin. Collectively, they were known for hits like “Youngblood,” “Want You Back,” “She Looks So Perfect” and more.