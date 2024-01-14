Actor Alec Musser Dead At 50

Actor Alec Musser, best known for roles in 'All My Children' and 'Grown Ups,' has died at the age of 50, his fiancée, Paige Press, shared on her Instagram story Saturday (January 13).

“RIP to the love of my life. I will never stop loving you,” Press wrote. “My heart is so broken.”

“I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken,” she added. “Today is the worst day of my life. We were so happy … You were the best fiancé I could of ever asked for.”

TMZ had previously reported that Musser died in his Del Mar, California, home on Saturday (January 13), citing Press and the actor's uncle, Robert, though neither elaborated on the exact cause or additional circumstances.

Musser played Del Henry on 'All My Children' between 2005 and 2007, appearing in 43 total episodes. The actor also appeared in 'Rita Rocks,' 'Desperate Housewives, 'Road to the Altar' and the Happy Madison buddy comedy 'Grown Ups,' starring Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, David Spade, Kevin James and Rob Schneider.