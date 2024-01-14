WATCH: Taylor Swift Goes Viral During Chiefs' Playoff Win
By Jason Hall
January 14, 2024
Pop superstar Taylor Swift went viral while attending her first NFL playoff game in support of her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Saturday (January 13) night.
Swift was spotted dancing to the song 'Swag Surfin'' by F.L.Y. (Fast Life Yungstaz) and singing 'Friends in Low Places' by Garth Brooks while both songs played over the speakers at Arrowhead Stadium with the Chiefs ahead late in their 26-7 win against the Miami Dolphins in their AFC Wild Card Round playoff game. The singer was seated next to Kelce's mother, Donna, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, as has been the case for several games she's attended in support of the All-Pro tight end since September.
Swift was also spotted wearing a customized puffer jacket made with material from Kelce's jersey number, which was designed by Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who shared a TikTok showcasing the coats she designed for the singer, as well Brittany Mahomes, who wore one made out of her husband's jersey.
Kelce finished with seven receptions for 71 yards during Saturday's game, which was the fourth-coldest in NFL history at minus-4 degrees.
Swift broke her silence on her relationship with Kelce while being featured as Time Magazine's 'Person of the Year' last month. The singer praised Kelce for "adorably" putting her "on blast" when he revealed on his 'New Heights' podcast last July that he attempted and failed to give her a bracelet with his phone number while attending her 'Eras Tour' concert in Kansas City.
Swift added that the two had spent "significant" time together before she initially attended a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in September, at which point they were already "a couple."
“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift said. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”
“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift added. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”