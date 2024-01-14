Yo Gotti's Brother Big Jook Reportedly Shot & Killed In Memphis
By Tony M. Centeno
January 14, 2024
Yo Gotti's brother Big Jook was reportedly killed in a shooting in his hometown of Memphis.
According to a report TMZ published on Saturday evening, January 13, Gotti's older brother Anthony "Big Jook" Mims was gunned down following a funeral service he attended for a relative. At least five police sources confirmed to FOX 13 that Mims was shot outside of Perignons Restaurant and Event Center on Winchester Road around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday. Mims was pronounced dead at St. Francis Hospital while another man was critically injured. Footage from the funeral service showed Jook with Gotti, however, there's no confirmation that CMG boss was with his brother at the time of the shooting.
“Right now, we do have video that we are analyzing, but we don’t have a clear suspect identified at this time,” MPD Deputy Chief Paul Wright Jr. said during a press conference. “But we know that a weapon was used, a firearm was used in this incident.”
Police say Mims and the other man were the intended targets of the shooting. However, there's still a lot of speculation about Big Jook's death. Alleged photos showing Jook on the ground full of blood during his final moments have been circulating on social media, and fueling more suspicions about an alleged hit job. People also believe the shooting might have been retaliation for Young Dolph's murder in 2021, but police have not established any connections yet.
Big Jook was a key member of Gotti's CMG label, but he was more on the business side of the operation. His Instagram page is full of posts promoting music and videos from the label's roster. As of presstime, Gotti has not issued a statement about the tragedy.
Rest in peace, Big Jook. See the press conference and tributes to Jook below.
RIP Big Jook 🙏 Worked with him closely on my 2016 Yo Gotti doc, Born Hustler. My condolences to the Mims family. pic.twitter.com/OQjqw3WlFk— Elliott Wilson (@ElliottWilson) January 14, 2024
#ripbigjook yo gotti's brother, that's why i don't go out in this damn world, he was shot and killed in memphis. pic.twitter.com/K5JiD0eLkg— Afi K. James (@AfiKJames1) January 14, 2024
Wow this is crazy rip Big Jook I never heard of him but it goes to show you today it doesn't matter who you related to or how big you are you don't scare nobody this generation is petty https://t.co/ECivldeaHP— Mi$taCaLii (@MistaCaLii) January 14, 2024