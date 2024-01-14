Yo Gotti's Brother Big Jook Reportedly Shot & Killed In Memphis

“Right now, we do have video that we are analyzing, but we don’t have a clear suspect identified at this time,” MPD Deputy Chief Paul Wright Jr. said during a press conference. “But we know that a weapon was used, a firearm was used in this incident.”



Police say Mims and the other man were the intended targets of the shooting. However, there's still a lot of speculation about Big Jook's death. Alleged photos showing Jook on the ground full of blood during his final moments have been circulating on social media, and fueling more suspicions about an alleged hit job. People also believe the shooting might have been retaliation for Young Dolph's murder in 2021, but police have not established any connections yet.



Big Jook was a key member of Gotti's CMG label, but he was more on the business side of the operation. His Instagram page is full of posts promoting music and videos from the label's roster. As of presstime, Gotti has not issued a statement about the tragedy.



Rest in peace, Big Jook. See the press conference and tributes to Jook below.