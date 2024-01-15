Applegate went on to present the award for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series to “The Bear” star Ayo Edebiri. has been battling MS since 2021. She was diagnosed with the disabling neurological disease while she was filming the third season of "Dead to Me." She returned to film the fourth and final season of the series, which debuted last year. She told the L.A. Times that it took her months to find the strength to watch herself in the last season.



“I don’t like seeing myself struggling,” Applegate said. “Also, I gained 40 pounds because of inactivity and medications, and I didn’t look like myself, and I didn’t feel like myself. At some point I was able to distance myself from my own ego, and realize what a beautiful piece of television it was. All the scenes I wasn’t in were so much fun to see and experience for the very first time.”



The last time she attended an awards show was the SAG Awards in February 2023. According to Variety, Applegate is considering taking on voice-over gigs full time so that she can continue to make a living in the entertainment industry.

