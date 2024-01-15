Christina Applegate Receives Standing Ovation During Tear-Jerking Moment
By Tony M. Centeno
January 16, 2024
Christina Applegate got a lot of love from Hollywood during her emotional appearance at the Emmys.
On Monday night, January 15, the award-winning actress joined host Anthony Anderson to announce the first award at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The "Dead to Me" star, who's nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, received a standing ovation from the audience as she made her way to the podium while using her cane. Applegate got a little teary-eyed as she soaked in all the appreciation and respect from her peers.
"Thank you so much,” Applegate said. “Oh my God, you're totally shaming me with disability by standing up. It's fine . . . Body not by Ozempic!"
Christina Applegate receives a standing ovation at the #Emmys. https://t.co/SiaGD3jesB pic.twitter.com/rGZF8ooLiq— Variety (@Variety) January 16, 2024
Applegate went on to present the award for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series to “The Bear” star Ayo Edebiri. has been battling MS since 2021. She was diagnosed with the disabling neurological disease while she was filming the third season of "Dead to Me." She returned to film the fourth and final season of the series, which debuted last year. She told the L.A. Times that it took her months to find the strength to watch herself in the last season.
“I don’t like seeing myself struggling,” Applegate said. “Also, I gained 40 pounds because of inactivity and medications, and I didn’t look like myself, and I didn’t feel like myself. At some point I was able to distance myself from my own ego, and realize what a beautiful piece of television it was. All the scenes I wasn’t in were so much fun to see and experience for the very first time.”
The last time she attended an awards show was the SAG Awards in February 2023. According to Variety, Applegate is considering taking on voice-over gigs full time so that she can continue to make a living in the entertainment industry.