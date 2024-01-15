Donald Trump Wins Iowa Caucuses

Former President Donald Trump easily won the Iowa Republican caucuses on Monday (January 15). He is expected to win a majority of the state's 40 delegates, putting himself in a great position heading into the New Hampshire primary next week.

As of 9:50 p.m. ET, Trump secured 17 delegates, while former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis each had five, and Vivek Ramaswamy had one.

By the end of the night, Trump could surpass Senator Bob Dole's margin of victory in the 1988 Republican caucuses, when he won by 13.

"I feel great," Trump told Fox News after multiple networks projected his victory. "I am greatly honored by such an early call."

"It really is an honor that, minutes after, they’ve announced I’ve won—against very credible competition—great competition, actually," Trump said.

He added: "It is a tremendous thing and a tremendous feeling."

Turnout was lower than expected as temperatures across Iowa plummeted to as low as -4 degrees, while the wind chill made it feel like -21 degrees. NBC News estimated that roughly 130,000 people turned out across the state.