Charlie Puth collaborated with husband-and-wife duo The War and Treaty to perform a heartfelt “In Memoriam” segment during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday evening (January 15), honoring beloved stars we’ve lost.

Puth, a singer-songwriter and producer, sat at a piano and began the “In Memoriam” segment with a performance of “See You Again,” the ballad he released with Wiz Khalifa in 2015. The War and Treaty — Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter — joined Puth on the Emmy Awards stage. Together, they honored Angela Lansbury, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Ron Cephas Jones, Treat Williams, Anglus Cloud, Leslie Jordan, Len Goodman, Bob Barker, Kirstie Alley, Harry Belafonte, Andre Braugher and many others. Puth and The War and Treaty honored Matthew Perry when they transitioned from “See You Again” to an emotional rendition of “I’ll Be There for You,” the Friends theme song.