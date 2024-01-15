Matthew Perry Honored With Heartfelt Version Of 'Friends' Theme At Emmys

By Kelly Fisher

January 16, 2024

Photo: Getty Images

Charlie Puth collaborated with husband-and-wife duo The War and Treaty to perform a heartfelt “In Memoriam” segment during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday evening (January 15), honoring beloved stars we’ve lost.

Puth, a singer-songwriter and producer, sat at a piano and began the “In Memoriam” segment with a performance of “See You Again,” the ballad he released with Wiz Khalifa in 2015. The War and Treaty — Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter — joined Puth on the Emmy Awards stage. Together, they honored Angela Lansbury, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Ron Cephas Jones, Treat Williams, Anglus Cloud, Leslie Jordan, Len Goodman, Bob Barker, Kirstie Alley, Harry Belafonte, Andre Braugher and many others. Puth and The War and Treaty honored Matthew Perry when they transitioned from “See You Again” to an emotional rendition of “I’ll Be There for You,” the Friends theme song.

The Emmy Awards featured a star-studded list of presenters throughout the evening, including: Christina Applegate, Carol Burnett, Peter Dinklage, Coleman Domingo, Tom Hiddleston, Natasha Lyonne, Ke Huy Quan, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lorraine BraccoMichael Imperioli, Martin LawrenceTisha CampbellCarl Anthony Payne IITichina Arnold, Calista FlockhartGreg GermannPeter MacNicolGill Bellows, Tina FeyAmy Poehler, Connie BrittonDylan McDermott, Ellen PompeoKatherine HeiglJustin ChambersJames Pickens Jr. and Chandra Wilson. The 75th Emmy Awards aired live Monday night. The show will be available next day on Hulu.

See the full list of winners here.

Charlie PuthThe War and Treaty
