Anthony Anderson delivered a nostalgic opening segment when he took the stage to host the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday evening (January 15), on “this beautiful MLK Day.” Anderson paid tribute to beloved, iconic TV shows and stars over the years as he opened the show, and joined forces with blink-182 drummer Travis Barker during the opening number.

Barker played the drums as Anderson, accompanied by a small vocal group, covered “In The Air Tonight” by Phil Collins. Barker’s wife, Kourtney Kardashian, joined the rocker on the red carpet as the couple arrived at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. The “show-stopping open” wasn’t the only musical number of the evening. Previously, officials announced a collaboration between Charlie Puth and husband-and-wife duo The War and Treaty, performing this year’s “In Memoriam.”