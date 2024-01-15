Travis Barker Joins Forces With Anthony Anderson To Kick Off Emmy Awards

By Kelly Fisher

January 16, 2024

Photo: Getty Images

Anthony Anderson delivered a nostalgic opening segment when he took the stage to host the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday evening (January 15), on “this beautiful MLK Day.” Anderson paid tribute to beloved, iconic TV shows and stars over the years as he opened the show, and joined forces with blink-182 drummer Travis Barker during the opening number.

Barker played the drums as Anderson, accompanied by a small vocal group, covered “In The Air Tonight” by Phil Collins. Barker’s wife, Kourtney Kardashian, joined the rocker on the red carpet as the couple arrived at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. The “show-stopping open” wasn’t the only musical number of the evening. Previously, officials announced a collaboration between Charlie Puth and husband-and-wife duo The War and Treaty, performing this year’s “In Memoriam.”

The star-studded show also featured special cast reunions, in addition to an all-star list of presenters, including: Christina Applegate, Carol Burnett, Peter Dinklage, Coleman Domingo, Tom Hiddleston, Natasha Lyonne, Ke Huy Quan, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lorraine BraccoMichael Imperioli, Martin LawrenceTisha CampbellCarl Anthony Payne IITichina Arnold, Calista FlockhartGreg GermannPeter MacNicolGill Bellows, Tina FeyAmy Poehler, Connie BrittonDylan McDermott, Ellen PompeoKatherine HeiglJustin ChambersJames Pickens Jr. and Chandra Wilson. The 75th Emmy Awards aired live Monday night. The show will be available next day on Hulu.

See the list of winners throughout the evening here.

blink-182
