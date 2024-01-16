Bush Announces Massive Tour With Fellow '90s Icons

Bush are hitting the road this summer with fellow '90s icons Candlebox and Alice in Chains singer/guitarist Jerry Cantrell. Gavin Rossdale and company are touring in support of their recent compilation Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023 so fans can expect them to pull out all their classics.

The tour kicks off July 26 in Bend, Oregon and wraps up September 15 in Los Angeles. See a full list of dates below.

Bush 2024 Tour Dates with Jerry Cantrell and Candlebox

07/26 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

07/27 – Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live at Northern Quest

07/29 – Great Falls, MT @ Pacific Steel & Recycling Arena – Montana State Fair

07/31 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

08/01 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

08/03 – La Crosse, WI @ Copeland Park

08/04 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

08/06 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre

08/07 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

08/09 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

08/10 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

08/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

08/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

08/16 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

08/17 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater

08/19 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/21 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

08/23 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

08/24 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

08/26 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/27 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

08/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

08/30 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

09/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Par

09/04 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

09/05 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

09/07 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Casino

09/08 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

09/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

09/13 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

09/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

09/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre