Bush Announces Massive Tour With Fellow '90s Icons

By Katrina Nattress

January 16, 2024

Bush are hitting the road this summer with fellow '90s icons Candlebox and Alice in Chains singer/guitarist Jerry Cantrell. Gavin Rossdale and company are touring in support of their recent compilation Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023 so fans can expect them to pull out all their classics.

The tour kicks off July 26 in Bend, Oregon and wraps up September 15 in Los Angeles. See a full list of dates below.

Bush 2024 Tour Dates with Jerry Cantrell and Candlebox

07/26 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

07/27 – Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live at Northern Quest

07/29 – Great Falls, MT @ Pacific Steel & Recycling Arena – Montana State Fair

07/31 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

08/01 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

08/03 – La Crosse, WI @ Copeland Park

08/04 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

08/06 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre

08/07 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

08/09 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

08/10 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

08/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

08/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

08/16 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

08/17 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater

08/19 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/21 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

08/23 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

08/24 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

08/26 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/27 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

08/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

08/30 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

09/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Par

09/04 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

09/05 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

09/07 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Casino

09/08 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

09/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

09/13 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

09/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

09/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

