Bush Announces Massive Tour With Fellow '90s Icons
By Katrina Nattress
January 16, 2024
Bush are hitting the road this summer with fellow '90s icons Candlebox and Alice in Chains singer/guitarist Jerry Cantrell. Gavin Rossdale and company are touring in support of their recent compilation Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023 so fans can expect them to pull out all their classics.
The tour kicks off July 26 in Bend, Oregon and wraps up September 15 in Los Angeles. See a full list of dates below.
Bush 2024 Tour Dates with Jerry Cantrell and Candlebox
07/26 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
07/27 – Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live at Northern Quest
07/29 – Great Falls, MT @ Pacific Steel & Recycling Arena – Montana State Fair
07/31 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
08/01 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
08/03 – La Crosse, WI @ Copeland Park
08/04 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
08/06 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre
08/07 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
08/09 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
08/10 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
08/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion
08/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
08/16 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
08/17 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater
08/19 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
08/21 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
08/23 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
08/24 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
08/26 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/27 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
08/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
08/30 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
09/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Par
09/04 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum
09/05 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
09/07 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Casino
09/08 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
09/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood
09/13 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
09/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
09/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre