Coachella 2024: Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator & Doja Cat Set To Headline

Coachella's 2024 lineup is here, and it's a good one (but what else is new?)! The three-day festival will feature Lana Del Rey (Friday), Tyler, the Creator (Saturday), and Doja Cat (Sunday) as headliners, with No Doubt taking up a mysterious line at the bottom of the poster that doesn't indicate what day they'll be playing. This will be No Doubt's first public appearance since 2015.

Friday’s lineup also includes Peso Pluma, Lil Uvi Vert, Justice, Deftones, Peggy Gou, Young Miko, Skepta, Faye Webster, Tyla•, Tinashe, Suki Waterhouse, Brittany Howard, Chappell Roan, The Japanese House, Black Country New Road, The Beths, Mall Grab, Kokoroko, Eartheater, Narrow Head, Sid Sriram, Upchuck, and more.

Saturday's bill also features Blur, Ice Spice, Gesaffelstein, Sublime, Jungle, Dom Dolla, Bleachers, Grimes, , Jon Batiste The Drums • Skream & Benga, Destroy Lonely, Orbital, Kevin Abstract, The Aquabats, FLO, The Blessed Madonna, Hatsune Miku, Oneohtrix Point Never, Young Fathers, The Last Dinner Party, bar italia, Erika de Casier, Militarie Gun, Mandy Indiana, and more.

Sunday will also have J Balvin, Jhené Aliko, Khruanghin, Lil Vachty, DJ Snake, Coi Leray, NAV, Tems, BICEP, Victoria Monét, Taking Back Sunday, Boy Harsher, Olivia Dean, Two Shell, Jockstrap, Mdou Moctar, feeble little horse, and more.

Coachella is set to go down April 12-14 and April 19-21 at Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA. See the full lineup poster below.