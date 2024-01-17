Drunk Passenger Bites Flight Attendant Forcing Plane To Return To Tokyo

A Seattle-bound All Nippon Airways flight was forced to return to Tokyo after a drunk American passenger bit a flight attendant. ANA Flight 118 was about an hour into its journey on Tuesday (Janaury 16) night when the pilot made the decision to turn the plane around.

The female flight attendant suffered minor injuries.

The 55-year-old passenger, who was not identified, was restrained by members of the flight crew until the plane landed in Tokyo.

The man was detained by the police on suspicion of causing injury to the attendant. According to The Daily Beast, the man told the police that he had taken a sleeping pill before the flight and had no recollection of biting the flight attendant.

There were 159 passengers on the flight, which was rescheduled for January 17.

"The safety and security of our passengers and employees are ANA's top priority, and we will take all necessary actions to ensure it," the airline told PEOPLE in a statement.