The Most Dangerous Road In Washington State

Driving is an essential privilege for many Americans, from getting to school or work or simply running errands. Motorists also have to brave so many frustrations on the road. Sneaky potholes, aging infrastructure, and sluggish traffic are just some of these headaches.

Then, there are treacherous aspects of driving that can strike at any moment. Car crashes, wild weather conditions, and other hazards endanger both drivers and passengers. These incidents are more likely to happen on certain roadways than others, as well, according to an updated study from Travel ALOT.

Writers used data to determine every state's most dangerous road. According to the website, Interstate 5 is the most unsafe road in Washington state. Here's why they chose this stretch of the interstate:

"The I-5 is the main highway running along the west coast of the United States. The North-South highway travels through Washington, Oregon and the entire coast of California, yet Washington has the greatest number of fatal crashes. The I-5 in Washington has 26 fatalities every year. There were 245 crashes altogether from 2008 through 2017 and 258 fatalities in total."

