Kliff Kingsbury Expected To Interview For NFL Gig: Report

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach and current USC Trojans senior offensive analyst Kliff Kingsbury is reportedly scheduled to interview for the Chicago Bears' offensive coordinator position, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday (January 18).

The Bears currently hold the No. 1 overall pick -- as well the No. 9 overall pick -- in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft and are expected by many to take former USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who played under Kingsbury this past season.

"Former Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury, a senior offensive analyst and quarterbacks coach at USC, is expected to interview for the Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator job, per sources. Kingsbury’s USC QB Caleb Williams is expected to receive strong consideration to become the Bears’ No. 1 overall pick," Schefter wrote on his X account.