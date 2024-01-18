Mob Tried To Break Into Amazon Truck After It Crashed On An Icy Road

A group of people tried to break into an Amazon delivery truck after it crashed on an icy road in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday (January 17) night. The driver told WREG that he was heading to an Amazon warehouse when he lost control, and the back wheels of his tractor-trailer got stuck in a ditch, leaving the trailer blocking the entire roadway.

“I just stopped in the middle of the road. The truck started going back, and I slid. I jackknifed going into the ditch,” Hassen Abagisa told the news station.

While he was waiting for a tow truck, a group of about ten people showed up and tried to cut open the back of his trailer. He confronted the group, and they eventually left.

After waiting for the police or a tow truck, Abagisa left the truck. According to WHBQ, the tractor-trailer was left in the middle of the road for over 11 hours until a tow truck came by to free it from the ditch.

While Abagisa managed to stop the first group of people from breaking into his truck, WMC reported that somebody managed to break open the trailer and steal some of the packages inside. No information was provided about the suspect or what was stolen.